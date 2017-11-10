Week 10 NFL pick 'em

Last week: 8-3-1

Official against the spread totals from weeks 4-9: 37-37-3

Home team shown in bold.

Tennessee (-4.5) vs. Cincinnati

AJ Green is fed up with the Cincinnati offense, and who could blame him? Tennessee's defense is improved and should give Mariota plenty of chances to put up points.

Pick: Tennessee (-4.5)

Detroit (-11) vs. Cleveland

The Browns might get their first win against an NFC North opponent, but it will not be here.That match up against a Rodgers-less Packers team in week 14 could be one of Cleveland's final hopes for a win.

Pick: Detroit (-11)

Chicago(-5.5) vs. Green Bay

It really is amazing how reliant the Packers are on Aaron Rodgers. He means more to his team than any other player in football.

Pick: Chicago (-5.5)

Jacksonville (-4.5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

This game feels like a close one that will be decided on a late field goal. Both defenses should get after the quarterback, and whoever turns the ball over less will get the win.

Pick: Los Angeles Chargers (+4.5)

Minnesota (-1.5) vs. Washington

Teddy Bridgewater will be on the sidelines suited up for this game, which is an amazing story. In terms of talent level, there is not a whole lot that distinguishes these two teams.

Pick: Washington (+1.5)

New York Jets (-2.5) vs. Tampa Bay

Todd Bowles deserves a ton of credit for what he's done with the Jets, but them being favored here is kind of surprising to me.

Pick: Tampa Bay (+2.5)

New Orleans (-3) vs. Buffalo

The Bills need this one more, and I think Tyrod Taylor has a big day. Watch for Kelvin Benjamin, who will be motivated in his first game as a Buffalo Bill, to make a play or two.

Pick: Buffalo (+3)

Pittsburgh (-10) vs. Indianapolis

The Coltshave beat two winless teams (49ers and Browns) and a Texans team without Deshaun Watson. That is not exactly convincing as they go up against a team that seems to get better every week. Antonio Brown is poised to have a monster day against a young secondary, and the Steelers offense should have no problems moving the ball.

Pick: Pittsburgh (-10)

Los Angeles Rams (-11.5) vs. Houston

Ravaged by injuries, the Texans are not what they once were at the start of the season. That doesn't bode well for them as they go up against a Rams team that has a seemingly unstoppable offense.

Pick: Rams (-11.5)

Atlanta (-3) vs. Dallas

The Cowboys looked gooooood against the Chiefs last week, and nobody knows what the Falcons are going to do on a weekly basis. Zeke is officially suspended, but the Cowboys offense is more than just him.

Pick: Dallas (+3)

New York Giants (-2.5) vs. San Francisco

This game isn't exactly the best that the NFL has to offer… I'll just leave it at that.

Pick: Giants (-2.5)

New England (-7.5) vs. Denver

Denver surprised a lot of people in their last Sunday night game, but the Patriots aren't the Giants. I'm fascinated to see if Martellus Bennett, who the Patriots just claimed off waivers from the Packers, will play/contribute this week.

Pick: New England (-7.5)

Carolina (-10) vs. Miami

10 points seems like a ton, and Jay Cutler gained some confidence from last Sunday's showing against Oakland.

Pick: Miami (+10)