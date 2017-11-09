Oklahoma Sooners strike deal with Jordan Brand

Days before one of the biggest home games in school history, the Oklahoma Sooners announced a historic uniform/apparel deal with Jordan Brand.

The Sooners are currently a Nike school, but the iconic Swoosh will be traded-out for Michael Jordan's silhouette starting next season for the football team and men's and women's basketball programs. The Sooners will join North Carolina and Michigan as Jordan Brand schools.

Jordan Brand is a subsidiary of the Nike Corporation.

Oklahoma posted a video announcing the partnership on their official Twitter account Thursday.