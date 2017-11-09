Marlins outfielders Stanton, Ozuna snag Silver Slugger Awards

MIAMI MARLINS PRESS RELEASE

Miami Marlins left fielder Marcell Ozuna and right fielder Giancarlo Stanton tonight were named 2017 National League Silver Slugger Award winners in an announcement by Louisville Slugger, the Official Bat of Major League Baseball.

It is the first Silver Slugger Award for Ozuna, who on Tuesday was honored with his first career Gold Glove Award. The two-time All-Star recorded career highs in batting average (.312), runs (93), hits (191), home runs (37) and RBI (124) in 2017. He ranked second among NL outfielders in RBI and third in average, while his home run total was tied for second with Charlie Blackmon.

Stanton, Major League Baseball's home run (59) and RBI (132) leader, was honored with his second career Silver Slugger Award (also 2014). His 59 home runs tied Babe Ruth for the ninth-most in a single season in Major League history, and were the most since Barry Bonds (73) and Sammy Sosa (64) in 2001. The 2017 NL Hank Aaron Award winner set career-bests in games played (159), runs (123), hits (168), doubles (32), home runs and RBI, while establishing Club records for home runs, RBI and slugging percentage (.631).

Stanton, who was named to his fourth NL All-Star team this summer, is also one of three finalists for the National League Most Valuable Player Award, which will be announced by the Baseball Writers Association of America on November 16.

Ozuna becomes the ninth Marlins player to ever win a Silver Slugger Award, while Stanton becomes the third repeat winner. The complete list of Marlins to win the award are: Gary Sheffield (1996), Mike Lowell (2003), Miguel Cabrera (2005 & '06), Hanley Ramirez (2008 & '09), Dan Uggla (2010), Stanton (2014 & '17), Dee Gordon (2015), Christian Yelich (2016), and Ozuna (2017).

The Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Award winners are decided by a vote of Major League Baseball managers and coaches who select the players they determine to be the best offensive producers at each position in the American and National Leagues. Selections are based on a combination of offensive statistics, including batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage, as well as the managers' and coaches' general impressions of a player's overall offensive value. Tabulation of the balloting is verified by the accounting firm of Mountjoy Chilton Medley LLP.