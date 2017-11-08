Roy Halladay's wife tried to stop MLB star from buying plane he died in: 'I was very against it'

Roy Halladay’s wife said she “fought hard” last month to persuade the MLB star to not buy the small aircraft he died in on Tuesday.

Brandy Halladay and her pitcher husband appeared in a video, since taken down, for ICON Aircraft before the MLB star purchased the plane last month, People reported.

The video was reportedly taken down shortly after Halladay’s death was announced.

Brandy said in the video that her husband was comfortable with small planes but she was not.

“I didn’t grow up the way Roy did,” she said. “I didn’t grow up with airplanes or a comfort level the way he did with small planes.”

FORMER MLB STAR ROY HALLADAY KILLED IN PLANE CRASH

“She fought me the whole way,” Halladay said in the video.

“Hard,” Brandy reiterated. “I fought hard. I was very against it.”

Brandy ended up traveling to St. Petersburg, Fla., with her husband to look at the plane.

“They said, ‘Oh, you want to go up for a ride?’ And I went up to that plane and I looked over (at him) and I said, ‘I get it, I get it,'” Brandy said. “You forget you’re in a plane.”

Halladay was the proud owner of the ICON A5 aircraft, and was among the first to fly it, with only about 20 in existence, according the website for ICON Aviation. '

BOB KNIGHT SPILLS ABOUT DISMISSAL FROM INDIANA UNIVERSITY, JOHN WOODEN

The eight-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young Award winner died at the age of 40 after the small ICON A5 aircraft he was piloting crashed in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast.

Halladay had a love for flying due to his father being a corporate pilot and received his pilot’s license after he retired from the MLB in 2013. Halladay pitched for 16 years in the major leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies.

“I’ve been dreaming about flying since I was a boy,” Halladay told Seaplane Magazine, “but was only able to become a pilot once I retired from baseball.”

Before his death, Halladay posted a number of pictures and videos of him piloting his new aircraft.

“I have dreamed about owning a A5 since I retired! Real life is better (sic) then my dreams!!,” the pitcher tweeted on Oct. 13.

The pitcher was survived by his wife and two children, Ryan and Braden.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.