Padres offseason update: Naylor, Urias contribute in Fall Stars Game

This past Saturday, the best in the Arizona Fall League joined together to play the league's annual "Fall Stars" game. The Padres were represented by twoof their top 10 prospects (according to MLB.com), 2B/SS Luis Urias and 1B Josh Naylor.

Under the lights at Salt River Fields near Scottsdale, the duoboth made contributions for the West team. Notexactly known for his speed, Josh Naylor led off the second inning with a hustle triple and scored the first run of the game for the West. He ended up playing the entire contest, finishing 1-4 with two strikeouts.

The look on the face of @Padres' Josh Naylor after his triple (27.7 ft/sec top sprint speed: above @MLB average): https://t.co/hx1adzYLeS pic.twitter.com/Lozuj1pJug — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 5, 2017

Luis Urias started at shortstop and looked incredibly comfortable at the position. The defensive play of the night came in the bottom of the fourth inning, when he dove to his left to start a slick 6-4-3 double play.

@LuisUrias03 no solo destac con el bat en el Juego de Estrellas de la @MLBazFallLeague, tambin se luci con esta jugada #TeamMxico pic.twitter.com/zuw4NtdCKe — Team Mxico Baseball (@TeamMexicoBeis) November 5, 2017

Having only hit three home runs in the entirety of the 2017 season, Urias isn't exactly a player who you would expect to jump the yard and put on a power display. Heeven said himself that he'smore of a line drive hitter. However, in the fifth inning, Urias demonstrated that he does have the power todrive the ball over the fence; hitting the only home run of the game for either side.

Padres No. 3 prospect, @LuisUrias03 with a solo shot in the @MLBazFallLeague All-Star game to give the West team a 2-1 lead! #PadresOnDeck pic.twitter.com/5jFzpSjeTC — San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 5, 2017

Urias was removed from the game in the bottom of the sixth. The East team ended up winning the game 4-2, with Nationals' top prospect Victor Robles winning the MVP award.

With seven games left in AFL play, the Peoria Javelinas currently have a three game lead in the standings. If they were to hold on, they would appear in the title game on Saturday, November 18.

Luis Urias continues to improve on his sparkling walk-to-strikeout ratio. He has now walked12 times and has only struck out on three occasions. He leads all of the AFL in OBP and is second in walks; slashing .333/.472/.513 in 13 games (39 at bats).

1B Josh Naylor has played in 17 games for the Javelinas. The 20-year-old has recorded eight extra base hits in that period (71 at-bats) while striking out 12 times.

SS Javier Guerra is hitting .286 (10-35) in nine games played.

RF Franmil Reyes has not played since October 31st as he continues to recover from an injury he sustained from fouling a ball off his leg.

RHP Walker Lockett last started on November 1st. In that start, he allowed seven hits and four earned runs in five innings. His ERA sits at 7.71 as he continues to gain meaningful innings after being out for most of the 2017 season with a back injury.

LHP Jerry Keel started his first AFL game last Thursday, throwing three innings of two-run ball. In that game, he gave up five hits, walked one, and struck out two.

RHP David Bednar continued his strong AFL performance this last week, throwing two more perfect innings. He still only has one blip in the seven innings he has thrown this fall: a home run allowed in his third outing of the season. Besides that, he has not allowed a batter to reach base.

Andres Munoz continues to showcase his special arm. His ERA is now down to 1.35 and his WHIP is at 0.90 in 6 2/3 innings pitched.Part of the 2015 international free agent class and still only 18 years of age, Munoz has the chance to rise quickly through the Padres system.

Andres Muoz vs. Mesa Solar Sox pic.twitter.com/FNp7vM0HY3 — Chris Kusiolek (@CaliKusiolek) November 8, 2017