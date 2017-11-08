Packers release TE Martellus Bennett in surprising move

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- The Green Bay Packers have waived Martellus Bennett, bringing the tight end's short tenure at Lambeau Field to a surprising end.

General manager Ted Thompson announced the move on Wednesday after practice.

No reason was given for the move, though the veteran was added to the injury report after the bye last week with a shoulder injury. He did not play in the 30-17 loss on Monday to the Detroit Lions.

Bennett also posted on Instagram during the bye week a message that indicated he was thinking about retirement.

Messages left for his agent were not immediately returned.

Bennett signed with the Packers as an unrestricted free agent last offseason and started seven games. He had 24 catches for 233 yards.