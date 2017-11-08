Jared Goff named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after career performance

Jared Goff continues to improve for the Los Angeles Rams.

The second-year quarterback, who passed for 311 yards and four touchdowns (both career highs) last week, was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in his young career on Wednesday.

Goff helped the Rams smother the Giants, 51-17, and on the season, has thrown forfor 2,030 yards with 13 touchdowns and four picks.