Royals round out coaching staff with internal moves

Manager Ned Yost's coaching staff will have some new but familiar faces -- if you're familiar with members ofthe Kansas City Royals' minor league organization.

The team promoted from within in finalizing its 2018 coaching staff.Terry Bradshaw was named hitting coach, Cal Eldred pitching coach and Vance Wilson bullpen coach. In addition, Pedro Grifol will continue to serve as the catching coach andassumethe newly created role of quality-control coach.

Bradshaw, 48, has been in the Royals system since 2000. He spent the last five seasons (2013-17) as the Royals minor league hitting coordinator.He replaces Dale Sveum, who moved tobench coach (replacing Don Wakamatsu, who was let go) after serving as Yost'shitting coach from 2014-17.

Eldred, 49, spent the previous two seasons (2016-17) in the Royals organization as an assistant to the general manager-player development after serving in a similar role with the St. Louis Cardinals from 2013-15. He had a 14-year big-league pitching career.Eldred replaces Dave Eiland, whom the team did not invite back for 2018.

Wilson, 44, arrives in the majors after managing Double-A Northwest Arkansas for thelast four seasons (2014-17). He led the Naturals to back-to-back Texas League Championship Series appearances in 2015-16.

It was previously announced that Mike Jirschele will return for his fifth season as third-base coach and Mitch Maier will be the new full-time first-base coach after serving as the Royals minor league outfield and baserunning coordinator in 2017.