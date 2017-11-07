Roy Halladay, former MLB star, killed in plane crash off Florida

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay was killed Tuesday when a small plane he was piloting crashed in the Gulf of Mexico off the west coast of Florida. He was 40 years old.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Halladay was the only person on board the ICON A5 when it went down in shallow water shortly after noon off New Port Richey. No mayday calls were made to Tampa air traffic controllers.

"He loved to fly," Sheriff Chris Nocco said of Halladay, an eight-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young Award winner. "He talked about his family, baseball and flying."

In a statement, the sheriff's office described Halladay as "an incredible friend," noting that the former pitcher had donated money for the department to purchase a K9 officer. The dog was named "Doc," a nod to Halladay's nickname.

Halladay was an amateur pilot who often posted on social media about small planes. ICON aircraft had posted a video with Halladay trying out a new plane.

Halladay pitched for 16 years in the major leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies before retiring following the 2013 season.

"We are numb over the very tragic news about Roy Halladay's untimely death," the Phillies said in a statement. "There are no words to describe the sadness that the entire Phillies family is feeling over the loss of one of the most respected human beings to ever play the game."

Current and former players responded with an outpouring of emotion on social media. Vernon Wells, a former Blue Jays teammate, called Halladay "one of the best to ever do it."

Halladay won the Cy Young Award twice, once in 2003 with the Blue Jays and again in 2010 with the Phillies. Only five other pitchers have won the award in both the American and National Leagues, and three of those – Randy Johnson, Pedro Martinez and Gaylord Perry – are in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

During that 2010 season, Halladay went 21-10 for the Phillies with a 2.44 ERA. In addition to winning the Cy Young Award, Halladay finished sixth in the voting for National League MVP. He pitched the 20th perfect game in MLB history on May 29 of that year against the Marlins and followed that up with a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds in Game 1 of the National League Division Series.

In an era where starting pitchers went deep into games less frequently, Halladay threw 67 career complete games -- including 20 shutouts -- and was the active leader in that category when he retired.

Other baseball players to die in plane crashes included Pittsburgh Pirates star Roberto Clemente in a relief mission from Puerto Rico traveling to earthquake victims in Nicaragua on New Year's Eve in 1972; New York Yankees catcher Thurman Munson piloting his own plane near his home in Canton, Ohio, in 1979; and Yankees pitcher Cory Lidle piloting his own plane in New York City in 2006.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.