LiAngelo Ball, two UCLA players arrested in China for alleged shoplifting

LiAngelo Ball, brother of Los Angeles Lakers’ star point guard Lonzo Ball and son of the outspoken LaVar Ball, was one of three UCLA freshman basketball players arrested on Tuesday after allegedly stealing from a Louis Vuitton store in Hangzhou, China.

The players were in the city of Hangzhou preparing for their season-opener in Shanghai. It is unclear what the players allegedly stole. Louis Vuitton is world famous for its high-end bags and accessories.

Ball was arrested with teammates Cody Riley and Jalen Hill. They are being questioned by police for allegedly shoplifting from the store next to their hotel, according to ESPN. The players did not travel with the team on Wednesday, the report said.

Shoplifting in China can carry a prison sentence between three and 10 years in prison. It and could take prosecutors over a month to decide whether to press charges, reported Yahoo.

If that is the case, the three student athletes are in jeopardy of missing a handful of games regardless of whether they are indicted.

“We are aware of a situation involving UCLA student-athletes in Hangzhou, China. The University is cooperating fully with local authorities on this matter, and we have no further comment at this time,” UCLA said in a statement.

LaVar Ball, the player's father, was originally scheduled to address the media Tuesday, but was later advised not to comment publicly on the matter according to ESPN.

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott released the following statement on the incident, “Whether in the United States or abroad, we expect our student-athletes to uphold the highest standards. We will continue to closely monitor the situation."

Three players for the Yellow Jackets were also questioned regarding the incident, but were later cleared and have since rejoined the team.

Depending on the outcome, the season for the three student athletes could be over before it even starts.