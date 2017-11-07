'Inside the Magic: Jonathan Isaac' premieres Nov. 8 on FOX Sports Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Tune in Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 10 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida, the exclusive television home of the Orlando Magic, as we get set to premiere an all-new episode of Inside the Magic upon conclusion of the Magic vs. New York Knicks game. Inside the Magic: Jonathan Isaac introduces fans to the Florida State Seminoles freshman turned Magic rookie forward.

Orlando Magic on FOX Sports Florida

Born in the Bronx, N.Y. and raised in Naples, Fla., Isaac wasnt always a hot college or NBA prospect until he hit his first growth spurt and never looked back. His fortune changed when FSU Assistant Coach Dennis Gates got a tip about a long, athletic player in Ft. Lauderdale. Once Isaac reached 6′ 10″, traditional basketball powers like Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina came calling, but the relationship Jonathan had developed with Coach Gates was strong, and he stayed true to his commitment to Florida State. Viewers will learn that its not just about highlights on the hardwood as his mother, Jackie, instilled a work ethic and humility in him and his five siblings that helped make him become of one of the league's most promising and unique rookies.

The episode features interviews with:

Jonathan's youth coach, Carlos Clark

FSU Head Basketball Coach Leonard Hamilton

Tallahassee Democrat sports columnist Corey Clark

Orlando Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman

Orlando Magic General Manager John Hammond

Orlando Magic Head Coach Frank Vogel

Orlando Magic players D.J. Augustin, Aaron Gordon and Jonathon Simmons

Tune in on FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports GO as we debut Inside the Magic: Jonathan Isaac, and make sure to follow @FOXSportsMagic for exclusive Magic content from our telecasts.

Replay Schedule:

Thu 11/09/17 10:00 PM Fri 11/10/17 7:00 AM Mon 11/13/17 7:00 AM Tue 11/14/17 7:00 PM Sat 11/18/17 6:00 AM Sat 11/18/17 10:30 PM Mon 11/20/17 10:00 PM Tue 11/21/17 11:30 AM Wed 11/22/17 7:00 AM Wed 11/22/17 11:00 PM Fri 11/24/17 6:00 AM Fri 11/24/17 10:30 PM Sat 11/25/17 10:00 PM Mon 11/27/17 7:00 AM Mon 11/27/17 10:00 PM Wed 11/29/17 10:00 PM Thu 11/30/17 9:30 PM Fri 12/01/17 6:00 AM Fri 12/01/17 6:00 PM Sun 12/03/17 2:30 PM Mon 12/04/17 2:00 PM Mon 12/04/17 6:00 PM Tue 12/05/17 11:00 AM Wed 12/06/17 8:00 AM Wed 12/06/17 6:00 PM Thu 12/07/17 2:00 PM Fri 12/08/17 12:00 PM Fri 12/08/17 10:00 PM Sat 12/09/17 6:30 PM

About FOX Sports Florida / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for over 20 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TVand web coverage of Floridas hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.