Blue Jackets activate Cam Atkinson off IR

COLUMBUS, OHIO -- The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated right wing Cam Atkinson off Injured Reserve, club General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced Tuesday. Atkinson is available to return to the lineup tonight when the Blue Jackets host the Nashville Predators.

Atkinson, 28, suffered a lower body injury on October 28 at St. Louis and has missed the past four games. He has collected four goals and one assist for five points with four penalty minutes and a +1 plus/minus rating in 11 games this season.

The Riverside, Connecticut native has notched 125-107-232 with 106 penalty minutes and a +10 plus/minus rating in 393 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets. Columbus sixth round selection, 157th overall, in the 2008 NHL Draft, he set career highs in 2016-17 with 35-27-62 in 82 games, leading the club in goals and points and making his All-Star Game debut.

The Blue Jackets return to action tonight when they host the Nashville Predators. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FOX Sports Ohio begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m.

(Columbus Blue Jackets press release)