Rays extend $17.4 million qualifying offer to RHP Alex Cobb, trim 40-man roster to 32 players

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays made a series of roster moves today, reducing their 40-man roster to 32 players. The Rays outrighted catcher Curt Casali, right-handed pitcher Shawn Tolleson and outfielder Csar Puello off the 40-man roster, making them minor league free agents. In addition, right-handed pitcher Taylor Guerrieri was claimed off outright waivers by the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Rays also extended a qualifying offer to free agent right-handed pitcher Alex Cobb.

Casali, who turns 29 on Thursday, appeared in 9 games for the Rays and made 2 starts at catcher, batting .333 (3-for-9) with one home run and 3 RBI. Over parts of four seasons in the majors (2014-17), all with the Rays, he batted .199 (81-for-408) with 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 49 RBI. He was acquired from the Detroit Tigers on March 25, 2013 in exchange for lefthanded pitcher Kyle Lobstein.

Tolleson, 29, did not pitch in 2017 after undergoing Tommy John surgery on May 17. The five-year veteran, who signed with the Rays as a free agent on January 23, owns a career 14-8 record, 46 saves and a 3.92 ERA (218-IP, 95-ER).

Puello, 26, appeared in 16 games for the Rays down the stretch, batting .200 (6-for-30) with 6 runs and 2 RBI. He was claimed off waivers from the Angels on August 19 after making his major league debut for the Angels on August 9 vs. Baltimore. He began the season in the Texas Rangers organization and was released on June 1.

Guerrieri, who turns 25 on December 1, was limited to 2 starts for Triple-A Durham this season due to injury. Over six minor league seasons, he compiled a 25-13 record and a 2.51 ERA (361.2-IP, 101-ER) in 81 games, 77 starts. He was selected by the Rays in the first round (No. 24 overall) of the 2011 June Draft out of Spring Valley (S.C.) High School.

Cobb, 30, went 12-10 with a 3.66 ERA (179.1-IP, 73-ER) over 29 starts this season, establishing career highs in wins, games started and innings pitched. Recently he was named one of three finalists for the Rawlings American League Gold Glove Award for pitcher, along with Bostons Chris Sale and Torontos Marcus Stroman. Over six seasons in the majors (2011-14, 2016-17), all with the Rays, he has compiled a 48-35 record and a 3.50 ERA (700-IP, 272-ER) in 115 starts. He ranks among the franchises all-time leaders in ERA (second), wins (fifth) and winning percentage (.578, fourth).