PADRES ANNOUNCE 2018 THEME GAME SCHEDULE

Theme game packages for the 2018 season will go on sale to the general public this Thursday, November 9

SAN DIEGO The San Diego Padres announced their 2018 theme game schedule today, highlighted by new Marvel Super Hero dates, a fan-favorite Star Wars Night, the return of Way Back Wednesdays, and the celebration of heritage and community groups, among many others.

To recognize the diverse local community in San Diego and the Baja California region, the Padres offer theme games to provide an enhanced fan experience at Petco Park. Theme game packages include a ticket to the game and a limited-edition giveaway and/or an exclusive experience, often featuring in-game entertainment, graphics and music throughout the game.

New to the theme game lineup in 2018 are Marvel Super Hero Days, featuring different Marvel Super Hero themes on three Friday night games during the season (April 13, July 27 and August 31).

Fan-favorite Star Wars Night will make its return to Petco Park in 2018, along with Comic-Con Night, Christmas in July, Country Night, and two WineFest events. In addition, the Padres will honor different cultures and local communities throughout the season with Heritage and Community Nights. Out at the Park will return this season and teachers, nurses and healthcare professionals will be recognized on various nights and weekends during the season as well.

Returning in 2018, Way Back Wednesdays will continue to celebrate Padres history with a complete throwback experience at Petco Park. On five Wednesday games (June 6, June 20, July 11, August 15 and August 29), the club will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 1998 National League Championship team. Padres players will wear the home white, blue and orange pinstripe uniforms worn by the Padres from 1991 to 2001. In-game music and entertainment will add to the Way Back Wednesday experience on these days.

A portion of each Theme Game ticket will be donated to the Padres Foundation to benefit their charitable outreach efforts. The theme game promotions and events calendar for 2018 is now available at www.padres.com/themegames. Please note: the 2018 schedule is subject to change and theme game packages are subject to availability.

Padres Season Ticket Members have the exclusive opportunity starting today to purchase Theme Game offer vouchers available on a first-come, first-served basis. Theme Game packages will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, November 9. Fans are encouraged to purchase ticket packages as soon as they are available as inventory is limited and will sell out quickly. Additional Theme Games and the full 2018 promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.

padres.com padresbeisbol.com facebook.com/padres twitter.com/padres