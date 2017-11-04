UFC 217: Jon Jones sends support to Georges St-Pierre

Jon Jones is back on Twitter.

The former light heavyweight champion, whose title at UFC 214 was stripped from him following a positive test for a banned substance, offered his support to Georges St-Pierre ahead of St-Pierre's championship bout vs. Michael Bisping.

Hey @GeorgesStPierre you've always been one of my biggest inspirations. Show the world how great you can be tonight. Praying for you — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 4, 2017

Jones also responded to a few other tweets on Saturday AM

Thank you brother! Heads held high, feeling like the champion that I am. Hope you have a great day today man https://t.co/oPj7uEjYFz — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 4, 2017

And then Jones talks about 'inner peace'

If there is no enemy within, the enemy outside can do us no harm. Seek inner peace my friends — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 4, 2017

Jones was seen training recently, which begged the question if he was getting ready for a fight, or just working to get in shape?