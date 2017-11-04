Steven Stamkos comes through in the shootout, lifts Lightning past Blue Jackets

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal in regulation and the lone goal during the shootout, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 on Saturday night.

Stamkos is 9 for 38 in the shootout over his career.

Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov and Yanni Gourde also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves.

Columbus got goals from Seth Jones, Zach Werenski, Markus Hannikainen and Brandon Dubinsky, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 32 shots.

Hannikainen, on a wraparound, and Dubinsky scored 1:59 apart midway through the third to tie it at 4. It was Dubinsky's first goal in 17 games dating to last season.

Stamkos put Tampa Bay ahead 3-2 from the low left circle after taking a pass from Kucherov at 6:20 of the second. Both Lightning stars have a point in 13 of 15 games.

Gourde made it 4-2 late in the second, extending his goal streak to three consecutive games.

Both Vasilevskiy (2.42 goals-against average) and Bobrovsky (2.07 GAA) allowed two goals by the midpoint of an uptempo first period.

Jones (2:30), Point (2:54) and Kucherov (3:32), who got his 14th goal from the low right circle off a nifty pass through the slot by Mikhail Sergachev, each scored early in the game.

Sergachev, a 19-year-old rookie defenseman acquired from Montreal for forward Jonathan Drouin in June, has eight assists and 12 points in 15 games.

Werenski tied it at 2 with 9:05 left in the first. Tampa Bay outshot Columbus 17-15 in the period.

Blue Jackets left wing Matt Calvert lost his helmet and was shaken up on a center-ice check by Dan Girardi in the third.

NOTES: The Lightning honored the 2004 Stanley Cup championship team before the game as part of a 25th season celebration. Columbus coach John Tortorella coached the title-winning squad. … Stamkos and Lightning LW Alex Killorn both were fined $5,000 by the NHL for unsportsmanlike conduct in Thursday night's game against the New York Rangers.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Complete a three-game trip Monday night against the New York Rangers.

Lightning: Start a three-game western swing Wednesday night at San Jose.