Grizzlies rain threes on the Clippers, win 113-104

LOS ANGELES (AP) Mike Conley scored 22 points and the Memphis Grizzlies made 13 3-pointers and dominated off the bench to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 113-104 on Saturday.

Marc Gasol added 21 points and Tyreke Evans had 20 to top four reserves in double figures. The Memphis backups outscored the Los Angeles reserves 55-22.

Blake Griffin had 30 points for the Clippers, and Patrick Beverley had 23.

The Clippers were 4 of 26 from 3-point range, while the Grizzlies went 13 of 31.

The Grizzlies led from early in the first period. The Clippers caught Memphis at 68 midway through the third quarter, but could never regain the lead. The Grizzlies responded by jumping back to a 10-point lead.

Memphis led by 12 points in the second quarter, before settling for a 60-56 lead at the half. The Grizzlies were getting their usual healthy output from the bench, while the Clippers offense centered around Griffin.

With Conley hitting half of his six 3-point attempts, the Grizzlies led 51-39 before a six-point run brought the Clippers back in the game.

Griffin scored 10 of Los Angeles 25 points in the first quarter, Memphis taking an early two-point lead.