FAU withstands late push from Marshall to become bowl eligible
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) Devin Singletary had 275 total yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Young made three of Florida Atlantic's four interceptions, and the Owls beat Marshall 30-25 on a rainy Friday night to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2013.
Young tied a single-game program record and FAU took the FBS lead with 18 interceptions.
FAU went ahead 23-16 on a trick play late in the third quarter. Singletary was uncovered out of the backfield and his first career touchdown grab went for 60 yards on a double-pass from receiver Kamrin Solomon. Early in the fourth, Young made his second interception of the game on an overthrown pass and Singletary scored from 13 yards out on a third-and-goal run.
Chase Litton pulled Marshall to 30-23 with 5:13 remaining after avoiding pressure to find Ryan Yurachek in the corner of the end zone on fourth-and-10. Marshall got the ball back but Young sealed it with another interception.
Singletary had 203 yards rushing and 72 yards receiving for FAU (6-3, 5-0 Conference USA), which is off to its best start in conference play in program history.
Litton was 20-of-39 passing for 253 yards with two touchdown and four interceptions for Marshall (6-3, 3-2). Marcel Williams had 122 yards receiving.
Williams caught a pass over the middle on the first possession of the second half and raced for a 59-yard gain to set up Yurachek's 5-yard touchdown grab. Kaare Vedvik recovered his own onside kick and the Thundering Herd's offensive drive was highlighted by Williams' 20-yard catch on fourth-and-3. Keion Davis capped it with a 1-yard touchdown run for a 16-all tie.