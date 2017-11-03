Wisconsin Badgers-Indiana Hoosiers pregame notes

Notes, tidbits and stats for Saturdays game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington, Ind.:

-- This is the 61st meeting between Wisconsin and Indiana. The Badgers lead the series 40-18-2, including 17-9-1 in Bloomington. Wisconsin has won nine straight games vs. Indiana, although this is the first time since 2013 the two teams have played.

-- Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 21-3 when scoring first (6-0 in 2017), 8-3 when the opponent scores first (2-0 in 2017), 19-3 when leading after the first quarter (7-0 in 2017), 3-2 when trailing after the first quarter (1-0 in 2017), 25-2 when leading at halftime (6-0 in 2017), 3-4 when trailing at halftime (1-0 in 2017), 26-2 when leading after the third quarter (8-0 in 2017) and 3-3 when trailing after the third quarter (0-0 in 2017).

-- Wisconsin has 37 100-yard rushers vs. Indiana, but just two over 200 yards (James White, 205 in 2013 (a game in which UW had three 100-yard rushers), and Ron Dayne, 202 in 1997). The most on the road is 198 by Montee Ball in 2012.

-- The Badgers have just five 200-yard passers against Indiana: John Stocco twice, Brooks Bollinger, Jim Sorgi and Neil Graff. Stocco has the high with 304 on the road in 2006.

-- Wisconsin has nine 100-yard receivers against Indiana. The last to do it as well as the most yards in a road game was by Nick Toon, 123 in 2009. The most overall is 148 by Lee Evans in 2001.

-- By playing against Indiana, Leon Jacobs will tie for the most games played in Wisconsin history, with 54. Joe Ferguson will move into a tie for 12th with six others with 53.

-- With his next 200-yard rushing game, Jonathan Taylor will be just the third Wisconsin player to have four or more 200-yard games in a season. Ron Dayne had five such games in 1996 and '99 while Melvin Gordon did it six times in 2014.

-- Taylor needs 52 rushing yards to pass P.J. Hill (2007) for 20th place, 97 to pass Billy Marek (1975) for 19th place and 191 to pass Corey Clement (2016) for 18th place on UW's all-time single-season list.,

-- Alex Hornibrook needs 2 passing TDs to tie and 3 to pass Mike Samuel for 9th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Hornibrook needs 7 passing yards to pass Ron Miller for 14th place and 262 to pass Jim Haluska for 14th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Hornibrook needs 12 pass completions to pass Russell Wilson for 13th place and 21 to tie and 22 to pass Tyler Donovan for 12th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Hornibrook needs 2 interceptions to tie Brooks Bollinger and Jess Cole for 20th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Hornibrook needs 3 touchdown passes to tie Scott Tolzien (2009 and '10) for 10th place and 4 to tie Darrell Bevell (1984), Jim Sorgi (2003), John Stocco (2006) and Tyler Donovan (2007) for 6th place on UW's all-time single-season list.

-- Troy Fumagalli needs 32 receiving yards to pass Garrett Graham for 14th place and 115 to pass Donald Hayes for 13th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Fumagalli needs 3 receptions to tie and 4 to pass Lee DeRamus for 11th place and 5 to tie and 6 to pass Garrett Graham and Pat Richter for 9th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Derrick Tindal needs 1 pass breakups to tie and 2 to pass Niles Brinkley for 10th place and 3 to tie and 4 to pass Devin Smith for 9th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Tindall needs 1 passes defensed to 2 to tie Niles Brinkley for 13th place and 3 to tie Steve Wagner for 12th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Tindall needs 1 forced fumble to tie 20 others (most recently Dezmen Southward) for 7th place (with 4) and 2 to tie Brendan Kelly for 6th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Tindall needs 1 forced fumble to tie 10 others (most recently Chris Borland in 2012) for 4th place on UW's single-season forced fumbles list (with 3).

-- Nick Nelson needs 1 pass breakup to tie and 2 to pass Jack Ikegwuonu (2007) for 3rd place, 4 to tie Scott Starks (2003) for 2nd place and 5 to tie Mike Echols (2000) on UW's all-time single-season list.

-- Nelson needs 2 passes defensed to tie Lamar Campbell (1996), Jack Ikegwuonu (2007) and Sojourn Shelton (2016) for 8th place and 3 to tie and 4 to pass Jamar Fletcher (1999) and Devin Smith (2012) for 6th place on UW's all-time single-season list.

-- Rafael Gaglianone needs 1 extra point to pass Taylor Mehlhaff for 2nd place on UW's all-time list.

-- Gaglianone needs one 50+-yard field goal be the only kicker in Wisconsin history with four FGs from 50+ in Wisconsin history.

-- Natrell Jamerson needs 1 kick return for a touchdown to tie Ira Matthews and Nick Davis for the most in UW history (2).