John Crotty to take over as FOX Sports Sun's Miami Heat color analyst next season

MIAMI HEAT PRESS RELEASE

MIAMI The Miami HEAT and exclusive TV partner FOX Sports Sun announced that former HEAT point guard and current Radio and TV Studio Analyst, John Crotty, will become the teams next Color Analyst for all game broadcasts beginning next season.

Crotty, who has been a member of the broadcast team since January of 2005 when he first became the clubs regular radio analyst, will become the seventh person to serve in the role for the franchise and just the second former player.

Miami Heat on FOX Sports Sun

Its truly an honor to have such a lengthy history with the Miami HEAT; first as a player, then as a radio broadcaster and now as the TV color analyst, said Crotty. I want all of HEAT Nation to know that I am humbled by the big shoes I have to fill, but very excited to take on the challenge.

After a standout college career at the University of Virginia, John entered the NBA as an undrafted free agent with the Utah Jazz in 1991. He spent the majority of his 11-year NBA playing career in Utah backing up John Stockton. Crotty would go on to play for seven different franchises during his time in the NBA, including a stop with the Miami HEAT where he was a member of the famed Road Warrior team that won a franchise record 32 games away from home and advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals in 1996-97.

Crotty first appeared for the HEAT on television during the 2006 NBA Championship season, when he was added to the teams post-season coverage that ultimately resulted in the franchises first NBA title and championship parade. Crotty was a part of two Emmy Award-winning parade coverage shows and since the Spring of 2012 has served as a studio analyst for all HEAT home and road games. In addition to his work with the HEAT, Crotty has also served as a color analyst on college basketball games for FOX.

John has been part of the HEAT family for many years, and has earned this opportunity, said Eric Woolworth, President of The HEAT Groups Business Operations.We are thrilled to have him on board as our color analyst and excited about the future of our broadcasts on FOX Sports Sun. We have every confidence that John is going to do a great job.

Now in their 30th season, the HEAT have seen six former players, coaches and broadcasters serve in this role, including their very first color analyst, current HEAT play-by-play man, Eric Reid. Crotty joins a group that has included Reid, Dave Wohl, Dr. Jack Ramsay, Ed Pinckney, Mike Fratello, and current analyst Tony Fiorentino.

The team has not announced plans to fill Crottys current role on radio and will work with broadcast partner FOX Sports Sun to consider options for the studio analyst position he presently holds.