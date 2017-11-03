Blues return goalie Ville Hussoto San Antonio

ST. LOUIS -- With Carter Hutton now a daddy, the St. Louis Blues haveassigned goaltender Ville Husso to the San Antonio Rampage of the American Hockey League.

Husso, 22, was summoned to St. Louis onOct. 28to back up Jake Allen while Hutton, his normal backup, awaited the birth of his first child. Husso did not appear in a game for the Blues.

Husso is 2-1-0 with a 2.69 goals-against average and .927 save percentage in three games with the Rampage this season. He was 13-6-0 witha 2.37GAA and a .920 save percentage with the AHLs Chicago Wolves last season.

Husso wasa fourth-rounddraft pick by the Blues in 2014.

26

View Gallery





Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports | Denny Medley