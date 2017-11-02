Vikings' Griffen named NFC Defensive Player of Month

For the second time in his career, Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen has been named the NFC's Player of the Month.

Griffen had six sacks in five October games, leading to his earning the honor. He also was second in the NFC in tackles by a defensive end (18) and tied for second among DEs in forced fumbles (2).

The eight-year veteran has recorded a sack in all eight games this season, tying a franchise record for consecutive games with a sack held by Jim Marshall (1969) and Jared Allen (2011).

The only other Vikings defensive end to twice win a Player of the Month Award is Hall of Famer Chris Doleman. Only nine Minnesota defensive players have ever won the award, with John Randle capturing the honor four times.

Griffen has 10.0 sacks on the season, tied for second in the NFL, giving him double-digit sacks for the third time in his career.

Minnesota is off this weekend, returning to the field at Washington on Nov. 12.