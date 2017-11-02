Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Greg Zuerlein was on fire in October.

In that time, Greg the Leg posted 51 points for the Los Angeles Rams … on 14 field goals and nine extra points … en route to NFC Special Teams Player of the Month honors.

It's the second Player of the Month accolade for an LA player this season -- star running back Todd Gurley was NFC Offensive POM for September.

Through seven games, Zuerlein leads the NFL in scoring with 84 total points. He's 21-of-22 in field goals and 21-of-21 on extra-point attempts.