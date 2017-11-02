Out for the year: Colts will place Luck on injured reserve

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will be placed on injured reserve,general manager Chris Ballardannounced Thursday.

Luck was "shut down" three weeks ago after complaining of soreness in his surgically repaired throwing shoulder.

After the January surgery, he missed all of the team's offseason workouts, all of training camp and the entire preseason.

Luck threw to teammates every other day for two weeks starting in early October. But he stopped Oct. 18 after receiving a cortisone shot.

Jacoby Brissett remains the starter in Luck's absence.

