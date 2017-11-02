Indians name Atchison bullpen coach

CLEVELAND The Cleveland Indians Thursday announced the club has named Scott Atchison Major League Bullpen Coach.

Atchison, 41, has spent the last two seasons as the clubs Major League Advance Coach & Staff Assistant following his retirement from a 17-year playing career. As Advance Coach, Atchison assisted the clubs advance scouting process, provided analysis of upcoming opponents and assisted the clubs pitching coaches on a daily basis.

The Woodlands, Texas native and TCU alum appeared in 298 games over his nine-year Major League pitching career, going 17-11 with a 3.63 ERA for Seattle, San Francisco, Boston, New York-NL and Cleveland. He spent his final two seasons working out of the Indians bullpen, combining to make 93 relief appearances in 2014 and 2015.

(Cleveland Indians press release)