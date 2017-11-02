Astros win first World Series in franchise history, defeat Dodgers in Game 7

The Houston Astros claimed its first World Series title Wednesday night, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7, 5-1.

Astros pitcher Charlie Morton picked up the win in the game. He went four innings, allowed one run on two hits and struck out four batters.

The Astros were propelled by two runs in the first inning and three runs in the second inning, anchored by George Springer’s two-run home run – his fifth blast of the series.

Los Angeles pushed one run across the board in the sixth inning off an Andre Ethier pinch-hit single that scored Joc Pederson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.