Angels agree to five-year contract with outfielder Justin Upton

Mike Troutand Kole Calhouncanget used to seeing Justin Upton around the Angels outfield for theforeseeable future.

The Angels and Upton agreed to terms on a five-year contract, the team announced on Thursday morning.

Terms of the deal were not announced, but it was reported to be around $106M over the course of the deal, according to USA Today.

I am currently out of the country but wanted to say thank you to the @Angels for the opportunity to come back to Anaheim. pic.twitter.com/V4clqFw3c7 — Justin Upton (@JUST_JUP) November 2, 2017

Upton, 30, was acquired in a trade with Detroit on Aug. 31, 2017. During his short time with the Angels (27 games), Upton batted .245 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 15 RBI.

Upton completed his 11th season in the majors with a combined average (with Detroit) of .273 with 35 HRs, 109 RBI and 14 stolen bases. The slugger established career highs in homers, RBI, slugging percentage (.542) and more.