1st place Eagles ready for Osweiler, Broncos

The red-hot Philadelphia Eagles look to extend their winning streak to seven games on Sunday when they host the sputtering Denver Broncos at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia defeated the San Francisco 49ers 33-10 last week to improve to an NFL-best 7-1 on the season.

The Broncos, meanwhile, fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, 29-19, on Monday Night Football. The loss was Denver's third straight and dropped its record to 3-4.

Despite the 23-point win, the Eagles were fairly unhappy with their performance.

"Sometimes you're never satisfied with a win," Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson said. "Obviously, you're never satisfied with a loss because there's always room for improvement. When guys take ownership like that and say they can play better, it just shows you the kind of character of the football team and the type of guys that we have in the locker room.

"These guys are so eager now to get back on the practice field Wednesday, kind of redeem themselves a little bit. Got another opportunity Sunday against a good football team to get back on track that way."

Carson Wentz leads the league with a career-best 19 touchdown passes, the most by a Philadelphia quarterback through eight games since 1950.

The Eagles have scored 20 or more points in 12 straight games, the longest active streak in the league and the second-longest in franchise history. Philadelphia is the only team to score 20 or more points in every game this season.

Even though the Eagles played a sloppy game at times against the 49ers, the result was another win.

"That's kind of just our approach every week -- to just go 1-0," Wentz said. "Go 1-0, study the tape, and don't get caught up in all the outside noise, good and bad. Just try to go 1-0 for the week and have the same preparation day in and day out."

Philadelphia improved its roster before the trade deadline Tuesday by acquiring running back Jay Ajayi from the Miami Dolphins for a fourth-round draft pick in 2018.

LeGarrette Blount leads the Eagles in rushing with 467 yards and two touchdowns. Adding a player like Ajayi will certainly help.

"Keep doing what you're doing," Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich said, referring to what the team told Blount.

"You're a big reason we're 7-1. You're a big reason we made the strides we made in the running game. Your tenaciousness running the football, the attitude you've brought, the toughness that you've brought and the unselfishness you've brought is a big part of our identity. So that's what we hope for to continue."

The Broncos committed five turnovers in the 10-point loss to the Chiefs. Quarterback Trevor Siemian struggled mightily, going 5 of 14 for 56 yards and two interceptions before halftime.

"When you watch Trevor, even (Monday) night, he made three horrible interceptions," Broncos coach Vance Joseph told the Denver Post. "I mean, horrific decisions with those three. But he had 20 other plays that were really, really good. So when you watch your starting quarterback make 20 or 25 amazing throws, amazing checks and three horrific interceptions, that's when it becomes an issue because, in your heart, you know he can play better."

Brock Osweiler was told by the Broncos Wednesday morning that he'll start against the Eagles, though it's possible that Siemian could see action as well. Osweiler is 13-8 as a starter in his brief career.

Siemian has tossed 10 interceptions this season and been sacked 25 times.

"I think Trevor has been pressing to be a special player for us,'" Joseph told the Denver Post. "Trevor is a young quarterback that hasn't played that much NFL football. It's a new system that he's inherited with Mike McCoy here, so his inconsistencies have come just by him pressing, trying to make big plays."

Following a 2-0 start, the Broncos have gone 1-4 while Siemian has thrown three touchdowns against eight costly interceptions. He threw a career-high three interceptions against Kansas City.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 17 times, the second-highest mark in the league.

"There's high tension. We're not winning. We're giving the ball away," cornerback Chris Harris told the Denver Post. "We're tired of losing the same way. We have to score some points. You can't win if you can't score. … We've been fighting uphill the last two years."

Broncos right guard Ron Leary suffered a mild strain of his left biceps against the Chiefs. He is day-to-day and expected to play Sunday.