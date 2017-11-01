Padres offseason update: Naylor and Urias named to Fall Stars Game

The calendar has hit November, which means that the Arizona Fall League Season is more than halfway complete. At the conclusion of today's action, each team will have eleven games left on its schedule. That does not include the annual AFL "Fall Stars Game," which will be held this Saturday (November 4) at 5:00 PM. In case you were wondering, the Fall Stars Game is basically the "All Star Game" of the Arizona Fall League. However, big league organizations, not fans, decide who will be playing in the contest. This year, the Padres will have two participants playing for the West team: 2B/SS Luis Urias and 1B Josh Naylor.

The game will be shown on MLB Network and will be free to live stream on MLB.com.

Now, to the prospects…

2B/SS Luis Urias continues to swing the bat nicely. His average has risen up to .355 (11-31) and he is getting on base at a .476 clip. He has nine walks as opposed to only three strikeouts, and five of his 11 hits have gone for extra bases (three doubles and two triples).

SS Javier Guerra has played in seven games, hitting 10-28 (.357) with a home run and three RBI. The 22-year-old Panama native has struck out seven times and has yet to draw a walk in Arizona Fall League play.

1B Josh Naylor leads Padres prospects with three home runs and 13 RBI. He is currently slashing .288/.323/.508 with seven extra base hits in 59 at bats.

RF Franmil Reyes hit his first home run on Tuesday after apparently injuring himself. He was removed from the game following the home run. The man nicknamed "La Mole" is 5-30 (.167) with three extra base hits in eight games played.

#Padres OF Franmil Reyes fouled one off, appeared injured, stayed in, homered on next pitch, exited next inning. https://t.co/no3ZFuK0Jb pic.twitter.com/SUCJFlq8kM — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 31, 2017

RHP Walker Lockettstarted for the Javelinas today,allowing seven hits and four earned runs in five innings pitched. He has struck out 11 and given up four home runs in four AFL starts (14 IP). His ERA sits at 7.71.

LHP Jerry Keel is up to seven scoreless innings of relief. In those seven innings, he has given up only four hits and has struck out a batter per inning. The 24-year-old is currently holding left handed batters to a .111 clip.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

RHP David Bednar has allowed only one hit (a home run) in five innings of relief. Besides that home run, he has not allowed a base runner and has K'd 5.

RHP Andres Munoz has tallied seven strikeouts in five innings while only giving up one run. As the youngest player in the AFL, he continues to impress.

RHP TJ Weir has not pitched since October 25th. In three appearances of relief (4 IP), Weir has allowed three hits and a run.

Entering play today, the Peoria Javelinas were holding on to a three game lead in the Arizona Fall League West Division.