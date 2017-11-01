The Latest: Dodger Stadium organist crafts pre-game playlist

LOS ANGELES (AP) The Latest on Game 7 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Stadium organist Dieter Ruehle crafts a set list for his pre-game playing and it was a tip of the cap to the home team.

During the Astros' batting practice, Ruehle played the Japanese folk song, "Sukiyaki," in honor of Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish at the suggestion of Japanese media members.

With the home team just one win away from their first World Series title since 1988, Ruehle played U2's "One" and "One Is the Loneliest Number" by Three Dog Night.

The Dodgers took batting practice to recorded music selected by DJ Severe.

2:19 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' 3-1 win in World Series Game 6 drew an average of 23 million viewers on the three Fox outlets, down 4 percent from the 24 million for the Chicago Cubs' 9-3 win over Cleveland that forced Game 7 last year.

Fox said Tuesday night's game averaged 22,229,000 on the main Fox network, 535,000 on Fox Deportes and 244,500 who streamed digitally on Fox Sports Go. Last year's Game 6 averaged 23.4 million on Fox, 425,000 on Fox Deportes and 151,000 on Fox Sports Go.

This was the second-most-watched Game 6 since the New York Yankees' Series-ending 7-3 win over Philadelphia in 2009.

1:55 p.m.

Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda delivered a message loud and clear to current Dodgers manager Dave Roberts after the team forced a decisive Game 7 in the World Series.

The 90-year-old who managed the Dodgers to their last Series title in 1988 told Roberts: "You haven't won (expletive) unless you win tomorrow."

Roberts smiled when asked his reaction to Lasorda's bluntness.

"I've heard it all year, and I think that it's great," Roberts said Wednesday before Game 7. "It's Tommy's words of encouragement. And yeah, I think for us, we want a championship and we're not done yet."

1:44 p.m.

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers are keeping their lineups intact for the deciding Game 7 of the World Series.

Center fielder George Springer leads off Wednesday night for the Astros, followed by third baseman Alex Bregman, second baseman Jose Altuve, shortstop Carlos Correa, first baseman Yuli Gurriel, catcher Brian McCann, left fielder Marwin Gonzalez and right fielder Josh Reddick. Right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. starts.

Center fielder Chris Taylor tops the Dodgers' lineup. He's followed by shortstop Corey Seager, third baseman Justin Turner, first baseman Cody Bellinger, right fielder Yasiel Puig, left fielder Joc Pederson, second baseman Logan Forsythe and catcher Austin Barnes. Right-hander Yu Darvish is on the mound.

The Dodgers won 3-1 on Tuesday night to tie it up 3-all and force the first World Series Game 7 in Dodger Stadium history.

