Wild game 5 second-most watched game 5 since 2003

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Houston's 13-12, 10-inning victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers was the second-most watched World Series Game 5 since 2003, trailing only the Chicago Cubs' 3-2 win over Cleveland last year.

Fox said Sunday's game averaged 19.6 million on its three outlets, drawing 18,940,000 on the main Fox Network, 496,000 on Fox Deportes and 172,000 on the digital stream Fox Sports Go.

That was down 21 percent from 24.2 million for last year's Game 5: 23.6 million on Fox, 342,000 on Fox Deportes and 135,500 on Fox Sports Go, Last year drew the most viewers for a fifth game since the Florida Marlins beat Cleveland 8-7 in 1997.

Viewers on the main network peaked at 20,755,000 from 11:45 p.m. to midnight EDT, and the average from 1 a.m. until the last out at 1:39 a.m. EDT was 18,942,000.

The game drew a 32.8 rating and 52 share in the Los Angeles, the highest for baseball in the market since the Anaheim Angels beat San Francisco in Game 7 of the 2002 World Series. The Astros' win drew a 32.9/53 in Houston.

Fox's main network is averaging 16,397,000 through five games, down 15 percent from last year's 19,288,000 but up 12 percent from 14.7 million for Kansas City's win over the New York Mets.

The rating is the percentage of television households watching a broadcast, and the share is the percentage tuned in among those households with televisions on at the time.