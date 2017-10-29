MLB's Bruce Maxwell, who knelt during anthem, is arrested on gun charge

Bruce Maxwell, the only Major League Baseball player to kneel during the national anthem this season, has been arrested on a gun charge.

The Oakland Athletics catcher allegedly pointed a gun at a female food delivery person in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Scottsdale police said officers went to Maxwell's home Saturday night after getting a call about a person with a gun. Maxwell was booked on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

Police said Maxwell was held in custody pending an initial appearance.

TMZ Sports first reported the arrest.

Maxwell, 26, hit .237 with three home runs and 22 RBIs in 76 games this season. He was projected to be Oakland's starting catcher next year.

Last week, Maxwell claimed during a visit to his hometown of Huntsville, Ala., that he was refused service at a restaurant because of his protest. But a waiter told Fox News that Maxwell was “outright lying,” about what happened.

“I didn’t even know who Bruce Maxwell was,” waiter Matt Henry said.

Fox News' Hollie McKay and the Associated Press contributed to this story.