Houston Texans planning pregame protest over owner Bob McNair comments, report says

Houston Texans players are reportedly planning a unified protest before Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks after controversial remarks by the team owner.

Texans owner Bob McNair had met with the team Saturday morning and apologized for his previous comments that "we can't have the inmates running the prison" during a meeting of NFL owners.

Even after the meeting with McNair, the Texas held a players meeting in Seattle to decide how to game the game Sunday, ESPN reported, citing a league source.

The players could decide to all kneel together, peel off the Texans decal off their helmets, or protest by raising their fists, the source told ESPN.

McNair's remarks caused a firestorm of criticism from athletes inside and outside the NFL and prompted an initial apology from the 79-year-old Friday.

"I know they were upset," McNair told the Houston Chronicle about his meeting with the players. "I wanted to answer their questions. I told them if I had it to do over again I wouldn't use that expression."

The comment was published in an ESPN The Magazine story about two recent days of meetings among owners, players and others to discuss the protests that have drawn the ire of President Donald Trump.

Players, following the lead of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, say they kneel to protest social injustices, particularly against African-Americans. Trump has sharply criticized the protests and even called on NFL owners to fire players.

The meetings earlier this month did not result in a policy change that would require players to stand for the anthem. Owners and players are expected to meet again next week to discuss initiatives.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.