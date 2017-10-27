Wisconsin Badgers-Illinois Fighting Illini pregame notes

Notes, tidbits and stats for Saturdays game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Illinois Fighting Illini in Champaign, Ill.:

-- This is the 84th meeting between Wisconsin and Illinois. The Badgers lead the series 40-36-7, but the Illini hold the edge in Champaign, 20-17-3.

-- Illinois has lost 17 straight games against teams ranked in the AP top 25. The last win was vs. No. 22 Arizona State on Sept. 17, 2011.

-- Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 20-3 when scoring first (5-0 in 2017), 8-3 when the opponent scores first (2-0 in 2017), 18-3 when leading after the first quarter (6-0 in 2017), 3-2 when trailing after the first quarter (1-0 in 2017), 24-2 when leading at halftime (5-0 in 2017), 3-4 when trailing at halftime (1-0 in 2017), 25-2 when leading after the third quarter (7-0 in 2017) and 3-3 when trailing after the third quarter (0-0 in 2017).

-- Wisconsin has 28 100-yard rushers vs. Illinois, with the most -- and most on the road as well -- 289 in 1996.

-- The Badgers have 10 200-yard passers against Illinois. Only one -- Tyler Donovan, 392 in 2007, reached 300 (that game as at Illinois and Wisconsin lost). The Badgers are 6-1 vs. Illinois since 1993 with a 200-yard passer and 6-4 overall, having lost three straight from 1983-85.

-- Wisconsin has 11 100-yard receivers against Illinois. Most: Pat Richter, 170 in 1961. Most by a wide receiver: Lee Evans, 150 in 2001. Last: Jared Abbrederis in 2012.

-- With his next 200-yard rushing game, Taylor will be just the third Wisconsin player to have four or more 200-yard games in a season. Ron Dayne had five such games in 1996 and '99 while Melvin Gordon did it six times in 2014.

-- Alex Hornibrook needs 1 passing TD to tie and 2 to pass Mike Samuel for 9th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Hornibrook needs 142 passing yards to pass Ron Miller for 14th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Hornibrook needs 21 pass completions to tie and 22 to pass Russell Wilson for 13th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Hornibrook needs 3 touchdown passes to tie Scott Tolzien (2009 and '10) for 10th place and 4 to tie Darrell Bevell (1984), Jim Sorgi (2003), John Stocco (2006) and Tyler Donovan (2007) for 6th place on UW's all-time single-season list.

-- Troy Fumagalli needs 4 receiving yards to pass Tim Stracka for 16th place, 30 to pass David Charles for 15th place, 63 to pass Garrett Graham for 14th place and 146 to pass Donald Hayes for 13th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Fumagalli needs 5 receptions to tie and 6 to pass Lee DeRamus for 11th place and 7 to tie and 8 to pass Garrett Graham and Pat Richter for 9th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Derrick Tindal needs 1 pass breakups to tie and 2 to pass Niles Brinkley for 10th place and 3 to tie and 4 to pass Devin Smith for 9th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Tindall needs 1 passes defensed to pass Lamarr White for 14th place, 3 to tie Niles Brinkley for 13th place and 4 to tie Steve Wagner for 12th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Tindall needs 1 forced fumble to tie 20 others (most recently Dezmen Southward) for 7th place (with 4) and 2 to tie Brendan Kelly for 6th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Tindall needs 1 forced fumble to tie 10 others (most recently Chris Borland in 2012) for 4th place on UW's single-season forced fumbles list (with 3).

-- Nick Nelson needs 2 pass breakups to tie six others (Ken Dixon, 1972; Jamar Fletcher, 1998; Mike Echols, 1999 and 2001; Marcus Cromartie 2012 and Sojourn Shelton, 2016) for 9th place, 3 to tie Troy Vincent (1991), Allen Langford (2008) and Devin Smith (2012) for 6th place and 4 to tie Jamar Fletcher (2000) and Jim Leonhard (2002) for 4th place on UW's all-time single-season list.

-- Rafael Gaglianone needs 1 points to pass Taylor Mehlhaff for 4th place on UW's all-time scoring list.

-- Gaglianone needs one 50+-yard field goal to join Taylor Mehlhaff and Philip Welch as the only to have three FGs from 50+ in Wisconsin history (Mehlhaff 52, 51, 51; Welch 57, 52, 50; Gaglianone 51, 50).

-- Natrell Jamerson needs 1 kick return for a touchdown to tie Ira Matthews and Nick Davis for the most in UW history (2).