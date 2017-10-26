Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MLB

Twins' Buxton, Dozier named Gold Glove finalists

FoxSports

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton and second baseman Brian Dozier were named American League Gold Glove finalists Thursday, while Joe Mauer was a notable snub following a strong season at first base.

The winners will be announced at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Buxton joins fellow center field finalists Kevin Pillar of the Toronto Blue Jays and Lorenzo Cain of the Kansas City Royals.

Dozier, Dustin Pedroia of the Boston Red Sox and Ian Kinsler of the Detroit Tigers are the finalists at second base.