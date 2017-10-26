Twins' Buxton, Dozier named Gold Glove finalists

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton and second baseman Brian Dozier were named American League Gold Glove finalists Thursday, while Joe Mauer was a notable snub following a strong season at first base.

The winners will be announced at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Buxton joins fellow center field finalists Kevin Pillar of the Toronto Blue Jays and Lorenzo Cain of the Kansas City Royals.

Dozier, Dustin Pedroia of the Boston Red Sox and Ian Kinsler of the Detroit Tigers are the finalists at second base.