Simmons, Maldonado, Calhoun and Upton pick up AL Gold Glove nominations

Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons, catcher Martin Maldonado and outfielders Kole Calhoun and Justin Upton received AL Gold Glove nominations on Thursday.

Given to the one player at each position that "exhibits superior individual fielding performances," three finalists are nominated for each of the nine defensive positions.

For Maldonado, the nomination is his first in a seven-year career. He's up against theIndians Yan Gomesand winner of the last four Gold Gloves at catcher Salvador Perez of the Royals.

Simmons is a two-time winner of the Gold Glove at shortstop, both awards coming during his time with the Atlanta Braves. He'll have to beat out last year's winner Francisco Lindor of the Indians and Elvis Andrus of the Rangers.

Calhoun took home the Gold Glove in right field in 2015. He is up against rookie sensation Aaron Judge and Mookie Betts. While Upton is going for his first Gold Gold with Brett Gardner and Alex Gordon rounding out the 2017 finalists.

Winners will be announced live on MLB Network on Nov. 17.