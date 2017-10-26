Ender Inciarte, R.A. Dickey named NL Gold Glove finalists

Ender Inciarte and R.A. Dickey are on the short list to receive defensive hardware this offseason.

The two Atlanta Braves veterans were named National League Gold Glove finalists at their respective positions on Thursday afternoon.Inciarte, 26, is looking to repeat as the NL's representative in center field while Dickey, the 43-year-old knuckleballer, is looking for his first Gold Glove since his 2013 campaign in the American League with the Toronto Blue Jays.

For the fourth consecutive season, Inciarte graded out as one of the premier defensive outfielders in baseball. Since his first full season with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2014, the Venezuelan product has logged 69 defensive runs saved, trailing only Kevin Kiermaier (Rays), Jason Hayward (Braves, Cardinals, Cubs) and Mookie Betts (Red Sox) among all MLB outfielders.

Per Statcast data, only Twins standout Byron Buxton logged more outs above average in the outfield last season.

Ender Inciarte's first at-bat after receiving his Gold Glove? A home run, naturally. Way to go, Ender! #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/1ahRcNVwGK — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) May 1, 2017

Inciarte also made his first All-Star appearance and became just the fourthplayer in Atlanta Braveshistory to reach the 200-hit plateau in a single season.

Cincinnati speedster Billy Hamilton and Washington's Michael Taylor were tabbed as the NL's other two finalists in center field.

Meanwhile, Dickey led all Braves players in defensive runs saved with seven in what could be his final campaign in a long, successful career the 2012 National League Cy Young Award winner finished only behind Tyler Chatwood (Rockies) and Mike Leake (Giants) in that defensive category. The other two finalists among NL pitchers: Arizona's Zack Greinke and Milwaukee's Zach Davies.