Cornerback Titus Booker leaves Badgers

Once-prized recruit Titus Booker is no longer a member of Wisconsin's football team.

A Badgers team official confirmed to FOX Sports Wisconsin that the redshirt sophomore cornerback is off Wisconsin's roster. No reason was given for the sudden move.

Booker was rated a four-star recruit by Scout and three stars by 247 and Rivals coming out of Grayslake, Ill., where he had been recruited as both a running back and cornerback.

Booker had offers from a number of schools, including Iowa and Michigan. He chose Wisconsin, and it was thought to be something of a coup for the Badgers.

At one point, it was speculated that Booker could see the field as a "true" freshman, but he ended up redshirting in 2015. While he played in all 14 games last season, Booker could never break into the defensive back rotation. He finished with six tackles, four of which came in a 54-10 win over Akron in the second game of the season.

Booker did not appear in a game in 2017.

Wisconsin is well positioned with young cornerbacks with redshirt freshman Dontye Carriere-Williams seeing a lot of playing time this season. Redshirt freshman Caeser Williams and freshman Madison Cone have also had limited action while another freshman, Faion Hicks, is expected to redshirt.