Pranksters in Trump, Obama masks try to make off with 300-pound bell

Who says bipartisanship is dead?

Three students from Wabash College — one in a Donald Trump mask and two in Barack Obama masks — joined forces to swipe a 300-pound bell just weeks ahead of the Indiana school’s annual football game against rival DePauw University.

According to the Indianapolis Star, the trio waited for six hours under bleachers at the Lilly Center in Greencastle, Ind., before unfastening the Monon Bell, which has served as the trophy for the annual game since 1932.

Unfortunately for the students, a pressure sensor attached to the bell alerted police as soon as the bell was lifted from its stand, the newspaper reported.

In all, four students will face a Class A misdemeanor criminal trespass charge – the three mask-wearers (identified as Aaron Scott, Mason Owen Simmons and Wabash placekicker Schuyler Nehrig), plus their getaway driver, identified as Brendan McCoy.

But because stealing the bell has been as much a tradition as football between the two schools, Putnam County Prosecutor Tim Bookwalter has offered the Wabash students a deal: They can have the case wiped from their record if they stay out of trouble through the remainder of the school year and do some community service.

Wabash College is located in Crawfordsville, Ind., while DePauw University is located in Greencastle, Ind.

The 124th Monon Bell Classic will be played at DePauw on Nov. 11.

