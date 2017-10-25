Padres offseason update: two weeks of AFL play completed

While the spotlight of the baseball world is on the World Series, the Arizona Fall League isin full swing. With two weeks and twelve games in the books, let's take an updated look at how Padres prospects are performing:

SS Javier Guerra is 7-19 with a home run and two RBI in five games played. He also has a triple, and was riding a four-game hit streak before going hitless on Monday. The 22-year-old is off to a strong start.

1B Josh Naylor continues to shine in the AFL. The 20-year-old has appeared in ten of twelve games, hitting .325 (13-40). Of his 13 hits, five are for extra bases (two home runs, three doubles). The Canadian also was the Padres participant in the AFL's annual Bowman Hitting Challenge.

#Padres No. 10 Josh Naylor tied #Reds' Trahan for 3rd in NL in AFL Hitting Challenge. him discuss the Fall League: https://t.co/mr4xZuXoBM pic.twitter.com/3WYpQnHfPx — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 22, 2017

2B/SS Luis Urias has hit 7-22 (.318) with three doubles and a triple in seven games. He has walked more times (5) than he has struck out (3). It is more of the same for the Mexico native who figures to start next season in AAA El Paso.

RF Franmil Reyes hasstarted in five games andis 2-19 (.105). Both of his hits thus far have gone for extra bases.

RHP Walker Lockett has started two games for the Javelinas. In each start, he has given up three earned runs in three innings pitched. Through six innings total, Lockett has given up sevenruns (six earned), 11 hits, two home runs, and has struck out five.

LHP Jerry Keel has come on three times in relief through the first twelve games and has yet to give up an earned run. Through five innings, the Cal State Northridge product has allowed two hits, walked three,and hasfanneda batter per inning.

23-year-old RHP David Bednar has thrown four innings, striking out five while giving up one hit. That one hit was a home run to 1B Bobby Bradley, who is currently in the Cleveland Indians organization.

RHP TJ Weir has given up one run and two hits in three innings pitched.

18-year-old Andres Munoz has thrown three innings, giving up one hit and no runs. The teenager, with a fastball that has been continually clocked in the high-90s and has reached triple digits, has struck out four.