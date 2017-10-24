World Series may be hottest ever, as heat wave grips Los Angeles

This World Series may be one for the record books in Los Angeles -- even before the first pitch is thrown Tuesday night.

Temperatures across Southern California are expected to top 100 degrees during the next few days as part of a late October heatwave.

The National Weather Service warned of dangerous heat Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs predicted to reach 95 to 105 degrees in many areas, coupled with hot, gusty Santa Ana winds that could reach 60 mph at times.

The temperature was expected to reach 94 degrees at the start of Game 1 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium between the Dodgers and Houston Astros.

Historically, the hottest World Series game was in 2001 in Phoenix, when the Yankees played the Diamondbacks and the temperature reached 98 degrees, according to FOX 11.

On Monday, the temperatures hit 104 degrees shortly after lunchtime, and it was still blazing when the Dodgers and Astros showed up for brief late-afternoon workouts.

"This weather is always beautiful," Dallas Keuchel, the Astros' Game 1 starter, told reporters. "It's that dry heat, so it's going to be hotter than normal to play. At the same time, I like to sweat. I like to get that perspiration and make sure I have a firm grip on the ball."

The Los Angeles Fire Department declared its first citywide Red Flag Alert since May 2014, banning vehicles from being parked on roads in areas designated as very high fire hazard zones for at least 24 hours starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

"These are narrow streets with hairpin turns, areas that would essentially create a chokepoint if a car was parked there while people were trying to evacuate out and a fire apparatus is trying to get into those areas to extinguish a fire," Captain Erik Scott with the LAFD told FOX 11.

Southern California fire agencies put extra firefighters on duty. Rangers patrolling the Santa Monica Mountains were on the lookout for signs of fire or risks such as people smoking in the sprawling area covered with dangerously flammable dry grass.

The record-breaking heat was not going to deter Dodgers fans that have waited nearly 30 years to see this moment.

"We came in for Opening Day Game One and Two, so here we are for Game One & Two for the World Series so we're really excited," Chris Knitter, who came all the way from Hawaii, told FOX 11.

