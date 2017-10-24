Struggling to get signed, Kaepernick 'meeting publishers' to pitch book idea

Colin Kaepernick is reportedly meeting with publishers as he explores the possibility of writing a book.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is “taking meetings with publishers in the New York offices of WME,” according to a Page Six source. IMG-WME agent Carlos Fleming is representing Kaepernick.

The athlete, who’s currently a free agent, has been struggling to get signed by an NFL team, many attributing his political activism and kneeling during the national anthem as one of the reasons teams are wary to sign him.

Green Bay Packers’ coach Mike McCarthy dismissed last week any possibility of signing Kaepernick while Arizona Cardinals is the latest team to snub the athlete on Monday, saying they have no intention of signing him, the Washington Post reported.

Kaepernick also filed last week a collusion grievance, accusing the owners of NFL teams of conspiring against him for kneeling during the national anthem last season and decided to keep him out of the league.

His political activism inspired multiple NFL athletes to kneel during the anthem as well following President Donald Trump remarks that kneeling players should be fired for disrespecting the country.