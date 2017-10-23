Welcome aboard! Eric Hinske named Angels hitting coach

The Angels have completed their 2018 coaching staff.

The club hired Eric Hinske to be their hitting coach, Angels General Manager Billy Eppler announced on Monday.

Hinske comes to Anaheim after spending the last four seasons with the Chicago Cubs. He first joined the Cubs in 2014 as the first base coach before spending the last three seasons as assistant hitting coach.

During Hinske's tenure in Chicago, the club went to the postseason three straight years and won 2016 World Series championship.

Today, the #Angels announced Eric Hinske has been named as the Club's hitting coach. The Halos complete coaching staff for 2018 will be pic.twitter.com/4EqdZujF44 — Angels (@Angels) October 23, 2017

Hinske, a former first baseman/outfielder played 12 seasons, in the majors and is a two-time (2007 with Red Sox, 2009 with Yankees) World Series champion.

The full Angels staff is listed below:

Manager -- Mike Scioscia

Bench coach -- Dino Ebel

Hitting coach -- Eric Hinske

Pitching coach -- Charles Nagy

First base coach -- Alfredo Griffin

Third base coach -- Ron Roenicke

Catching & information coach -- Steve Soliz

Assistant hitting Coach -- Paul Sorrento

Bullpen coach -- Scott Radinsky