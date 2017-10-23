Cutler expected to miss Thursday night game with rib injury, Moore to start

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) -- Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says quarterback Jay Cutler has multiple cracked ribs, making it unlikely he'll play Thursday at Baltimore.

Matt Moore is expected to start in Cutler's place after coming off the bench Sunday to lead a 31-28 comeback victory against the New York Jets.

Cutler is likely to remain Gase's No. 1 quarterback and return to the lineup when healthy. Gase said how soon Cutler returns will depend on his pain tolerance.

Gase said left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who left Sunday's game because of a knee injury, wasn't seriously hurt and might play against the Ravens. The Dolphins are 4-2 and off to their best start since 2003.