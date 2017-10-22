Wolves Twi-lights: Wiggins beats the final buzzer
Our last "Wolves Twi-lights" postfrom Friday'swin over the Utah Jazzwas headlined by Andrew Wiggins beating the clock with a buzzer beater.
That shotclosed out the first quarter.
But on Sunday, his buzzer-beater was for the win.
Wiggins, who signed a five-year, $148 million contract extension with Minnesota on Oct. 11, showed his clutch gene once again, silencing asellout crowd in Oklahoma City with a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to give the Timberwolves their second win of the year.
If you haven't seen it yet, look no further (and catch up on other big highlights, too):
WIGGINS WINS IT!! #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/KDMYiVSUZE
FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 23, 2017
A trey from @Teague0 gets the #Twolves started!
WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/A8CEUxaq86 pic.twitter.com/WyzoHZtatk
FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 22, 2017
Gorgui from the corner! #AllEyesNorth
WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/A8CEUxaq86 pic.twitter.com/Tkh6oRkFu2
FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 22, 2017
. @22wiggins, too smooth!
WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/A8CEUxaq86 pic.twitter.com/jIOQHCGjZ9
FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 22, 2017
Butler Bazz!
WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/qDIDiqX1mk pic.twitter.com/Eo0E5ihHeb
FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 22, 2017
TOWNS
WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/qDIDiqX1mk pic.twitter.com/DELbn0zqjx
FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 22, 2017
… Yiiiiiiiikes pic.twitter.com/EKFJJKQS32
FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 23, 2017
Big KAT doing Big KAT things.
WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/qDIDiqX1mk pic.twitter.com/eycp0oZFq2
FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 23, 2017
. @22wiggins RISES for the slam!
WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/qDIDiqX1mk pic.twitter.com/bNARs0QhYt
FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 23, 2017
MONSTER from @KarlTowns!
WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/A8CEUxaq86 pic.twitter.com/5u7K9gv8rc
FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 23, 2017
WIGGINS!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/mhlZYLAd1V
FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 23, 2017
. @22wiggins hit the game-winning trey to beat OKC!
"I'm in a good rhythm. It feels amazing!" pic.twitter.com/6aMheS1BXz
FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 23, 2017
. @KarlTowns takes us through Wiggins' big shot from his point of view: pic.twitter.com/Gteuz64k0W
FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 23, 2017