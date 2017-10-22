Wolves Twi-lights: Wiggins beats the final buzzer

Our last "Wolves Twi-lights" postfrom Friday'swin over the Utah Jazzwas headlined by Andrew Wiggins beating the clock with a buzzer beater.

That shotclosed out the first quarter.

But on Sunday, his buzzer-beater was for the win.

Wiggins, who signed a five-year, $148 million contract extension with Minnesota on Oct. 11, showed his clutch gene once again, silencing asellout crowd in Oklahoma City with a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to give the Timberwolves their second win of the year.

If you haven't seen it yet, look no further (and catch up on other big highlights, too):

. @22wiggins hit the game-winning trey to beat OKC! "I'm in a good rhythm. It feels amazing!" pic.twitter.com/6aMheS1BXz FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 23, 2017