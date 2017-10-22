Lumberjacks throttle UC Davis, take over Big Sky lead

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- Cory Young and Joe Logan each ran for two touchdowns and Northern Arizona took over the top spot in the Big Sky Conference with a 45-31 win over UC Davis Saturday night.

The Lumberjacks (5-2, 4-0 Big Sky) are the only team without a conference loss following Eastern Washington's 46-28 loss at Southern Utah.

NAU took control in the second quarter with four unanswered touchdowns. Young scored on runs of 43 and 4 yards for a 14-7 lead and Case Cookus added touchdown passes to Elijah Marks and Hunter Burton.

"It was 35 unanswered points and that was huge," NAU coach Jerome Souers said. "It didn't put the game out of reach but it forced them to have to take a lot of chances."

Logan scored from a yard out to push the NAU lead to 35-7 early in the second half before the Aggies got a 100-yard kick-off return for a touchdown by Namane Modise to kickstart a 17-point third quarter comeback to cut their deficit to 11, 35-24.

Logan scored from the 2 to make it 45-24 in the fourth quarter.