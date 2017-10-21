Panthers recall goalie Harri Sateri from Springfield

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced Saturday hat the club has recalled goaltender Harri Sateri from Florida's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Sateri, 27, has appeared in two games with Springfield, owning a 0-2-0 record, 4.51 goals against average and a .859 save percentage. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound native of Toijala, Finland spent the 2016-17 season playing for Vityaz Podolsk of the Kontinental Hockey League. With Vityaz, Sateri posted a 20-16-5 record a 2.50 goals against average a .929 save percentage and was named goaltender of the week for the week of Sep. 25, 2016.

He was originally selected by the San Jose Sharks in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft.