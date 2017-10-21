Miami withstands test from Syracuse, scores late to extend winning streak

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) -- Malik Rosier threw for 344 yards and two touchdowns, and Travis Homer's 33-yard touchdown run with 2:48 left helped No. 8 Miami defeat upset-minded Syracuse 27-19 on Saturday as the Hurricanes extended their winning streak to 11 games.

It was the third consecutive down-to-the-end game for Miami (6-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), which is off to its best league start since joining the ACC in 2004.

The Hurricanes needed last-second plays to beat Florida State two weeks ago and Georgia Tech last week. This one was nearly as dramatic.

Miami's defense intercepted Syracuse's Eric Dungey four times, all in the first half.

Christopher Herndon had a career-best 10 catches for 96 yards and a touchdown for Miami. Jeff Thomas caught a 48-yard touchdown pass for the Hurricanes, who haven't had a winning streak this long since winning 34 straight from 2000 to 2002.

Cole Murphy kicked four field goals for Syracuse (4-4, 2-2), including a career-best 53-yarder with 5:23 left to get the Orange within 20-19. But Miami answered with a nine-play, 85-yard drive capped by Homer's TD run that helped the Hurricanes escape.

Syracuse faced a fourth-and-7 with 1:38 left, but Dungey's pass for Ervin Philips was incomplete and Miami ran out the clock.

Dontae Strickland rushed for 105 yards for the Orange and Moe Neal had a touchdown run for Syracuse. The Orange beat defending national champion Clemson last week, but now is 0-10 when facing Top 25 opponents outside of Syracuse since 2010.

Dungey finished 13 for 41 for 137 yards and rushed for another 100. Steve Ishmael and Philips -- the nation's No. 1 and No. 3 receivers coming into the weekend -- were held to nine catches for 98 yards, on 25 targets.

THE TAKEAWAY

Syracuse: Dungey started 1 for 11. … The Hurricanes haven't beaten a top 10 team away from Syracuse since 2001, now losing 11 consecutive contests. … Syracuse was scoreless in the first quarter, ending a streak of 11 consecutive quarters with points. … The Orange are now 0-8 when facing a top-10 Miami team.

Miami: WR Ahmmon Richards returned from a hamstring issue and had six catches for a team-best 99 yards. … It's the first time since 2011 that Miami has played three consecutive games decided by eight points or less. … Rosier is now 7-0 as a starter, and completed 26 of 43 passes. … Homer, held in check most of the day, finished with 95 yards.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Miami figures to stay no worse than No. 8 in the new Top 25 that comes out Sunday. Syracuse has not been ranked since the end of the 2001 season, a streak that now will extend to a 255th consecutive balloting.

HURDLE RACES

Richards hurdled Syracuse's Rodney Williams in the first half. Dungey tried it twice in the second half -- not exactly clearing either Miami's Sheldrick Redwine or Michael Jackson, but hanging onto the ball both times.

TURF MONSTERS

The field at Hard Rock Stadium was resodded earlier this week, and it was less than ideal -- which can't be good news for the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets, who play there Sunday. Murphy's field goal for Syracuse with 8:55 left in the third quarter was good even though he slipped and wound up on his backside, and Miami kicker Michael Badgley tripped on a kickoff earlier in the game.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: After a bye, the Orange visit Florida State -- which is still seeking its first home win this season -- on Nov. 4.

Miami: The Hurricanes play at North Carolina next Saturday in their next-to-last road game of the regular season.