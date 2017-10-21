Expand / Collapse search
©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Bucks Twi-lights: Giannis dominates against NBA's best

The Milwaukee Bucks fell short of victory in their home opener against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, but Giannis Antetokounmpo still starred in a big way.

Antetokounmpo finished the night with 34 points, eight rebounds and eight assists -- along with a couple of highlight-reel plays.

Catch up on all the best highlights from Friday's game:

Giannis Maker!

WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/DS3VnVMFAq pic.twitter.com/74pZF9XKw4

FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 20, 2017

The Prez

WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/Cxr5wD7Z2C pic.twitter.com/HeMKVOIHnZ

FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 20, 2017

. @Khris22m let's go!!

WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/Cxr5wD7Z2C pic.twitter.com/Q0LYnHkyPz

FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 20, 2017

Go to work, Giannis!

WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/Cxr5wD7Z2C pic.twitter.com/GhFkqKqlLb

FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 21, 2017

Maker with the cut … and the SLAM!

WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/Cxr5wD7Z2C pic.twitter.com/s2mMg6Sifn

FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 21, 2017

"OH. MY. GOODNESS!"

WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/DS3VnVMFAq pic.twitter.com/7flXoNMvRe

FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 21, 2017

#DellyDish

WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/Cxr5wD7Z2C pic.twitter.com/Hu94NSpXSh

FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 21, 2017

WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/DS3VnVMFAq pic.twitter.com/Ieqi6zNzQc

FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 21, 2017

. @chevrolet #BucksFastbreak | Lack of 3-point shooting hurts #Bucks in home opener. pic.twitter.com/DXyltnRx7b

FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 21, 2017